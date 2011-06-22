13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 22, 2011
1. Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz is on a roll! The Bad Teacher star once again showed off her spectacular pins in New York in a blush-toned wrap skirt by Jenni Kayne, matched perfectly with a Chanel tote and her trusty Sergio Rossi strappy sandals. The slouchy white tee and cropped Levi’s jacket add the perfect laid-back touch to this ensemble.
SEE CAMERON IN THE BAD TEACHER TRAILER HERE
-
June 22, 2011
2. Kate Moss
Kate Moss shows us how versatile a tuxedo jacket really is. Here, she pairs her silk-lapelled number with a pair of casual stripy trews and accessorises with Dolce & Gabbana’s Miss Sicily handbag in cherry red and a pair of oversized sunnies, also by the fashion house.
-
June 22, 2011
3. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez hit Toronto’s MuchMusic Video Awards in a teeny ruffled number that featured belted shoulder straps. The hostess of the event, who finished off the look with purple suede peep-toe platforms, had the honour of presenting her beau, Justin Bieber, with two gongs: Favourite Artist and Best International Canadian Video.
READ ALL ABOUT BIEBER’S BIG MOMENT
-
June 22, 2011
4. Courteney Cox
Cougar Town leading lady Courteney Cox chose a snake-print shirt dress by Lanvin for the Critics’ Choice TV Awards in Beverly Hills. Cinched at the waist with a ribbon belt, this dress is the ideal hybrid of sexy and demure.
-
June 22, 2011
5. Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley looked like an honorary California girl at the Critics’ Choice Awards in LA in a LWD and brown strappy sandals.
