November 9, 2010
Gwyneth Paltrow might have gone for a classic Fifties-shaped dress for the Country Strong premiere in Nashville, but there was nothing demure about this outfit. Featuring sexy sheer panels on the bodice and a peek-a-boo hemline, the leading lady’s dress was a LBD with a twist. Her mesh Lanvin Mary-Jane shoes (seen yesterday on Rachel McAdams) add further edge to the outfit.
November 9, 2010
Nicola Roberts was all dolled up at the Pride of Britain Awards in a ruched peach patterned dress by William Tempest. On the arm of pal and fellow Girls Aloud band member Cheryl Cole, who was dressed in head-to-toe black, Nicola’s outfit and flame hair stood out even more.
November 9, 2010
Kelly Brook looked foxy in a fuchsia frock with embellished shoulder straps at the Pride of Britain Awards. And check out those accessories – the turquoise box clutch and strappy gold sandals shouldn’t work together but somehow they do. And we love that the actress/model has matched her lippy to her shift dress.
November 9, 2010
Dannii Minogue looked glamtastic at the Pride of Britain Awards in a black strapless pleated maxi-dress from her own line, Project D. The X Factor judge revved things up with a statement necklace from one of our favourite jewellery designers, Mawi.
November 9, 2010
Kate Hudson was the epitome of old school Hollywood glamour in a shimmering asymmetrical gown by Lanvin, Veronica Lake curls and rich red lipstick at a party in NYC.
