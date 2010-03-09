Kate Beckinsale may not have made it to the Oscars but she did get all dolled up and head to the Vanity Fair afterparty. Wearing this glimmering one-shoulder silver sequin dress which draped languidly over her curves, Kate was the queen of slinky siren style at the bash. Ms Beckinsale usually loves an ultra-groomed updo but she went for loose, laidback locks and inky black nails for this outfit for a cool, modern finish to her glam dress.

