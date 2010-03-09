13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 9, 2010
1. LOTD 090310 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale may not have made it to the Oscars but she did get all dolled up and head to the Vanity Fair afterparty. Wearing this glimmering one-shoulder silver sequin dress which draped languidly over her curves, Kate was the queen of slinky siren style at the bash. Ms Beckinsale usually loves an ultra-groomed updo but she went for loose, laidback locks and inky black nails for this outfit for a cool, modern finish to her glam dress.
-
March 9, 2010
2. LOTD 090310 Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth brought her fashion cool to the Monblanc Charity Cocktail party in a dress by hot London design duo, Peter Pilotto. The draped design and faded print of the minidress made for one hot party look and Kate teamed the statement frock with nude heels for a sleek finish. After all with such a hot dress, who needs accessories?
-
March 9, 2010
3. LOTD 090310 Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan showed off a suny disposition in this yellow prom dress at the Everlon Diamond Knot Collection launch at the Chateau Marmont in LA. Carey's got a deft hand when it comes to sartorial decisions and we love that she chose these cool nude shoes over an obvious footwear option like a peep-toe.
-
March 9, 2010
4. LOTD 090310 Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester was slinky in this white bandage bodycon number by Herve Leger at a party in Las Vegas. Teaming her minidress with lace-up shoeboots and loose locks, the Gossip Girl was ready to take to that stage and give a pop-tastic performance.
-
March 9, 2010
5. LOTD 090310 Courteney Cox
Courteney Cox went for laidback glamour in a black silk dress with draped sleeves at the Cougar Town party in LA. Teaming her LBD with statement earrings, cat-eye make-up and glossy black shoes and clutch, the Friends star was very much the sleek Hollywood lady.
