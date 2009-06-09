13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 9, 2009
1. lotd 090609 Liv tyler
Liv Tyler was hot to trot at the celebrity screening of Home, a film about the environment, held at designer Stella McCartney's store. Not only are we digging Liv's periwinkle T-shirt dress and pink satin courts by the designer, but we adore her mussed-up shoulder-length hairdo, too!
See photos from the Stella McCartney party here
-
June 9, 2009
2. lotd 090609 Cameron diaz
Cameron Diaz hit Stella McCartney's picnic and eco film screening in style, sporting a monochrome printed shift dress and a slick of red lippy. The actress caught up with fellow A-listers Liv Tyler and Rachel Zoe at the bash, held at Stella's Beverly Hills boutique.
See photos from the Stella McCartney party here
-
June 9, 2009
3. lotd 090609 Cherly Cole
Hurrah! The X-Factor auditions have started, which means we can get back to our favourite pastime: ogling what's new in Chery Cole's closet. At the Glasgow round of the competition we spied CC in a black trompe l'oeil T-shirt, skinny black leather trousers and Rupert Sanderson's Delta platform pumps. We approve! Let the judging begin!
Check out some of our favourite Cheryl Cole styles here
-
June 9, 2009
4. lotd 090609 Lauren conrad
The Hills starlet Lauren was the quintessential California babe at the A Time For Heroes celebrity carnival in her hometown of LA in an aqua maxi-dress and flowing, wavy tresses.
-
June 9, 2009
5. lotd 090609 Anne Hathaway
Anne was uber-elegant in a feather-skirted prom frock by red carpet master Oscar de la Renta. The actress went for a full-on sophisticated look at the Tony Awards in New York, completing the look with satin ruby peep-toes and an elegant up-sweep.
June 9, 20091 of 5
lotd 090609 Liv tyler
Liv Tyler was hot to trot at the celebrity screening of Home, a film about the environment, held at designer Stella McCartney's store. Not only are we digging Liv's periwinkle T-shirt dress and pink satin courts by the designer, but we adore her mussed-up shoulder-length hairdo, too!
See photos from the Stella McCartney party here
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018