13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 9, 2010
1. LOTD 090210 Thandie Newton
Working the oh-so-trendy side plait (seen on the catwalk at Alexander Wang), Thandie Newton turned heads at the Food, Inc. film premiere after party. The actress worked a black pencil dress and a cool studded clutch. Gorgeous.
February 9, 2010
2. LOTD 090210 Carey Mulligan
Our fave rising Brit star, Carey Mulligan, was adorable in a beautiful beach-print Prada spring 2010 dress in soft pink. The actress was honoured at the Virtuoso Awards at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
February 9, 2010
3. LOTD 090210 Jessica Alba
Showing off her newly-bobbed hairstyle, Jessica Alba simply wowed in her peacock-style Proenza Schouler A-line gown and worked the accessories trend du jour: stacking.
February 9, 2010
4. LOTD 090210 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt was a knockout in a Naeem Khan pre-fall 2010 metallic zig-zag dress at the 25th Santa Barbara International Film Festival. The star picked up a 2010 Virtuoso Award and continued promoting her new movie, The Wolfman. How gorgeous are her Jimmy Choo Blythe heels?
February 9, 2010
5. LOTD 090210 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson gave us a lesson in downtime dressing as she stepped out shopping in Hollywood in celebville's new favourite colour, mustard. She teamed her jumper dress with thick black tights and so-cute patent flat Mary Janes.
