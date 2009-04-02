13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 2, 2009
1. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 09/12/08J-Lo went for serious va-va-voom glamour in an ivory floor-length gown at the LA premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. The mum-of-two upped the ante with voluminous bouncy locks and a seriously sparkly clutch.
-
April 2, 2009
2. Angelina Jolie LOTD 09/12/08Angie was statuesque at the premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in a simple but elegant black strapless gown. Her slicked back hair and minimal jewellery kept in-line with the sophisticated look.
-
April 2, 2009
3. Jaime King LOTD 09/12/08Take it from us, jumpsuits are going strong next season and could there be a more perfect version out there? This strapless black number, from the YSL resort collection, is everything a jumpsuit should be: chic and sleek. Model and actress Jaime King teams it with vertiginous sandals and a razor-sharp long bob.
-
April 2, 2009
4. Kate Bosworth LOTD 09/12/08Kate channels the Sixties in this graphic print shift dress, which she co-ordinates with basic black courts for the ultimate classic look.
-
April 2, 2009
5. Dita Von Teese LOTD 09/12/08Dita's pale pink Marchesa frock, worn to the British Comedy Awards, was nothing short of perfection. On anyone else the enhanced hip decor would be an outright disaster but on the burlesque star it's the ideal hourglass shape.
