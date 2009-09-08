WHAT SHE WORE

Kylie wore a glittering metallic dress which faded from antique gold to silver teamed with silver stilettos and that megawatt Minogue smile.

WHERE

Kylie was launching her new bed linen range at the Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire.

WHY WE LOVE IT

Kylie is absolutely glowing in this attention-grabbing dress; a little carefully applied shimmer on her shoulders, arms and décolletage add to the glossy look.

