13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 8, 2009
1. LOTD 080909 Kylie
WHAT SHE WORE
Kylie wore a glittering metallic dress which faded from antique gold to silver teamed with silver stilettos and that megawatt Minogue smile.
WHERE
Kylie was launching her new bed linen range at the Grove Hotel in Hertfordshire.
WHY WE LOVE IT
Kylie is absolutely glowing in this attention-grabbing dress; a little carefully applied shimmer on her shoulders, arms and décolletage add to the glossy look.
-
September 8, 2009
2. LOTD 080909 Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Eva Mendes chose this teal fringed flapper gown by Alberta Ferretti featuring draped fabric down the back.
WHERE
Eva was at Alberta Ferretti's star-studded after-party for the Bad Lieutenant at the Venice Film Festival.
-
September 8, 2009
3. LOTD 080909 Lily Allen
WHAT SHE WORE
Lily Allen dolled up a casual outfit of vest top and jeans with some serious diamond action; a glimmering necklace and bracelet, plus that quilted Chanel bag ensured she looked party perfect.
WHERE
The Woman of the Year Awards at the Dorchester.
-
September 8, 2009
4. LOTD 080909 SJP
WHAT SHE WORE
Sarah Jessica Parker is delving into Carrie Bradshaw's old wardrobe for Sex and the City The Movie 2; this vintage newspaper print Dior number is an old favourite which appeared in Series 3.
SEE CARRIE BRADSHAW'S 50 BEST STYLE MOMENTS!
WHERE
On the set of Sex and the City 2 in Manhattan.
-
September 8, 2009
5. LOTD 080909 Pixie Lott
WHAT SHE WORE
Pixie Lott went for a puffball look in this shiny navy number covered in an out-sized red flower print. A neck full of silver pendants and chunky boots and this popstar is styled up and ready to go.
WHERE
The launch of her album Turn it Up in Berlin.
