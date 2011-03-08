13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 8, 2011
Amanda Seyfried hit the Red Riding Hood red carpet in a claret-toned Lanvin mini for the movie’s LA premiere. With her hair in an undone up-do and her make-up kept oh-so simple she went for a natural glamour, adding a touch of sparkle with a kitsch Tom Binns Design necklace.
March 8, 2011
Nicole Richie got glammed up in leather for the Givenchy After-Show Party in Paris. Wearing a turtleneck leather shift and carrying a structured clutch by the fashion house, she added a hint of SS11’s favourite print with python Christian Louboutin pumps. A tight topknot and kohl-rimmed eyes completed the look to perfection.
March 8, 2011
Kate Moss took her London look to Paris for Paris Fashion Week in an all-black ensemble. Black jeans and a V-neck jumper were topped with a trench-style leather jacket and her favourite 70s floppy hat. Clutching a Mulberry Mabel bag she looked hot to trot.
March 8, 2011
British beauty Felicity Jones headed to Germany for the Munich premiere of new movie Chalet Girl wearing all British designers. Teaming a metallic Matthew Williamson bandeau dress with pearl-laden Nicholas Kirkwood sling-back heels, she made the perfect fashion ambassador.
March 8, 2011
Enviably style savvy Sienna Miller does dressed down just as well as she does dressed up. Leaving London’s Theatre Royal following her performance in Flare Path, she greeted fans in a trendy jeans and thick-knit stripy jumper combo.
