Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled in shades of pink and purple from fuchsia to indigo in this divine Alexander McQueen gown. The actress has always been a huge fan of the deceased designer and wore this creation to spectacular effect at this year's CFDA awards in New York. A half up half down do, a grey pouch bag and statement earrings and bangles finished the look.

