13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 8, 2010
1. LOTD 080610 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzled in shades of pink and purple from fuchsia to indigo in this divine Alexander McQueen gown. The actress has always been a huge fan of the deceased designer and wore this creation to spectacular effect at this year's CFDA awards in New York. A half up half down do, a grey pouch bag and statement earrings and bangles finished the look.
June 8, 2010
2. LOTD 080610 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth pulled out all the stops in her asymmetric Michael Kors number which sparkled to the max as she arrived at the CFDA Awards.
June 8, 2010
3. LOTD 080610 Rachel Weisz
We haven’t seen Rachel Weisz on the red carpet for a while but hopefully we’ll be seeing more of her if she wears anything like this cute-as-could-be Jason Wu.
June 8, 2010
4. LOTD 080610 Lara Stone
Lara Stone wore a sleek black dress by Calvin Klein for an evening at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. The new Mrs David Walliams kept things simple with no jewellery and skinny strap sandals.
June 8, 2010
5. LOTD 080610 Jessica Biel
Taking a break from promoting The A-Team, Jessica Biel opted for an all out feminine look for the CFDA Fashion Awards in this Diane von Furstenberg maxi dress.
LOTD 080610 SJP
