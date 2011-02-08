After just a couple of red carpet outings, Jennifer Lawrence already seems to have her pick of all the top designers. This Chloe dress, which epitomised the ballerina trend on the red carpet, was pitch perfect for the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in LA. As with her SAG Awards gown, Jen has done her own bit of styling by adding a black ribbon belt and black platform sandals. We can’t wait to see what the Winter’s Bone star pulls out of the bag for the Oscars.

FIND OUT ABOUT THE TOP OSCAR-NOMINATED FILMS