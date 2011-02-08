13 Mar 2018
February 8, 2011
The beauty of Natalie Portman’s billowing teal dress by Lanvin is that she can wear it now as maternity wear with the ribbon belt above her bump for that all-flattering empire line, and later cinched at the waist. The Black Swan actress, who was attending the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in LA set off her jewel-toned frock with pink satin shoes by Charles David, a matching envelope clutch by Christian Dior and jewellery by Monique Pean.
February 8, 2011
Blue Valentine actress Michelle Williams was typically demure in a key-hole black top and boucle miniskirt by Chanel at the Oscars Nominee Luncheon in LA. Doesn’t she look totally gamine?
February 8, 2011
Nicole Kidman always looks divine in red tones and this printed YSL dress, worn to the Oscars Luncheon, is no exception. The burnt orange hue sets off her coppery locks perfectly and the flute-shape of the dress adds curves in all the right places. The Rabbit Hole thesp teamed it with super-strappy coral-coloured sandals.
February 8, 2011
After just a couple of red carpet outings, Jennifer Lawrence already seems to have her pick of all the top designers. This Chloe dress, which epitomised the ballerina trend on the red carpet, was pitch perfect for the Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in LA. As with her SAG Awards gown, Jen has done her own bit of styling by adding a black ribbon belt and black platform sandals. We can’t wait to see what the Winter’s Bone star pulls out of the bag for the Oscars.
February 8, 2011
It’s fab to see SJP trotting in heels on the New York sidewalks once more. The Sex and The City actress was snapped on the set of her latest film, I Don’t Know How She Does It, sporting the perfect working girl’s combo: slim pencil skirt, pretty blouse, perfectly-tailored coat and Mulberry’s ubiquitous Alexa satchel hold-all. We heart.
