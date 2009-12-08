13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 8, 2009
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz was simply stunning at the 'The Lovely Bones' Film Premiere in LA.
The silky tiered cocktail frock, the silver platform sandals and matching clutch, the red lippy and chain drop earrings – it all works together in perfect harmony for a winning red carpet look.
-
December 8, 2009
Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung slipped into a structured LBD on the set of her MTV show, It's On With Alexa Chung. Every girl knows a little black dress is the perfect party frock, classic and timeless – you really can’t go wrong. Follow in Alexa’s quirky footsteps and teem with cute ruffled courts or why not try out a pair of colour popping stilettos for an eye-catching finish.
-
December 8, 2009
Kate Moss
Kate Moss stepped out with boyfriend Jamie Hince topping an all black ensemble with a cropped-sleeve white winter coat. Kate’s patent shopper and cute ballet pumps give this look a Sixties edge.
-
December 8, 2009
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller left The Box nightclub in New York perfectly wrapped up in a furry white jacket, forest-print shift, studded ankle booties and tasselled handbag. Sienna sure knows how to dress for winter nights on the town – watch and learn ladies.
-
December 8, 2009
Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani is officially the hottest mamma in town. Seen out and about in London’s trendy Primrose Hill with son Zuma, Gwen looked effortlessly fabulous in a tiger-print sweater, knee-high biker boots and signature sunnies.
