Alexa Chung slipped into a structured LBD on the set of her MTV show, It's On With Alexa Chung. Every girl knows a little black dress is the perfect party frock, classic and timeless – you really can’t go wrong. Follow in Alexa’s quirky footsteps and teem with cute ruffled courts or why not try out a pair of colour popping stilettos for an eye-catching finish.