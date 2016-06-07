13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 7, 2016
1. Emily Ratajkowski In Classic Slinky Jason Wu
Emily Ratajkowski did eveningwear right in a slinky black silk Jason Wu dress at the CDFAs.
-
June 7, 2016
2. Olivia Palermo In Colour Popping Carolina Herrera
Olivia Palermo worked a bolder palette than usual at the CDFAs in a two-tone Carolina Herrera dress.
-
June 7, 2016
3. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Looks Beaut And Bridal In Michael Kors
Glitzy, metallic, polished... Rosie's Michael Kors dress was HOT.
-
June 7, 2016
4. Karlie Kloss Wins The Cut-Outs In Rosie Assoulin
There were loads of cut-outs at the CDFAs but Karlie's Rosie Assoulin was the ultimate.
-
June 7, 2016
5. Alexa Chung Looks Fierce In Prabal Gurung Leather
Alexa nailed the leather dress at the CDFAs with a sassy little ankle strap shoe and textured bob.
