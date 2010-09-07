13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 7, 2010
1. LOTD 070910
Fresh faced and understated, Gemma Arterton worked the red carpet at the premiere of her new movie Tamara Drewe in a simple but stunning cream, floor-length Gucci dress. A far cry from her trademark feline eyeliner and red lips, the actress went nude with her make-up, opting for a natural palette teamed with a classic ponytail. Perfect!
-
September 7, 2010
2. LOTD 070910
Showing off her cute crop and fab figure, Michelle Williams wowed crowds at the Venice International Film Festival in a neat brown and white checked Marc Jacobs sundress. She gave her girly look a sultry edge with a pair of sky-high strappy Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
-
September 7, 2010
3. LOTD 070910
Working her trademark laidback chic look to perfection, Rachel Bilson was out and about in LA wearing a super cute belted blue and white polka dot dress teamed with a brown Miu Miu bag and heeled boots.
-
September 7, 2010
4. LOTD 070910
Looking every inch the glowing mum-to-be, Lily Allen showed off her baby bump in a folky, boho-chic black maxi dress with red, blue and yellow flower detail at the premiere of Tamara Drewe. A slick of dramatic red lippy and a super neat up-do added a hit of red carpet glamour.
-
September 7, 2010
5. LOTD 070910
Flying into LAX airport after a promotional trip for her new movie Machete, Jessica Alba teamed loose fitting jeans with a cropped cream jacket and sheer taupe top. We’re loving the tousled hair and the extreme side parting.
September 7, 20101 of 5
LOTD 070910
