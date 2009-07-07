13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 7, 2009
1. LOTD 070709 Emma Watson
All eyes were on fashion chick Emma Watson yesterday as she hit the London photocall of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince along with cast mates Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint. The starlet chose a drop-waisted dress with embellished collar by American design duo Proenza Chouler and a pair of super-fierce platform sandals. Stay tuned to see what she wears tonight as she graces the red carpet for the London premiere of the highly-anticipated film, based on JK Rowling's hit books. Seeing as she's the new face of Burberry, our money's on a frock from the label's forthcoming autumn/winter collection...
-
July 7, 2009
2. LOTD 070709 Kristin Davis
We may be going through a Sex and The City outfit withdrawal this summer, but thankfully Kristin Davis provides us with a jolt of colour on the red carpet to brighten up our day. Spotted at an art exhibition in Australia, the actress looked sensational in a cobalt blue A-line dress and a statement necklace.
-
July 7, 2009
3. LOTD 070709 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was typically ladylike in a vintage printed sundress and perfectly-matched red accessories as she shopped for sunglasses in West Hollywood yesterday.
-
July 7, 2009
4. LOTD 070709 Marion Cotillard
As the face of Dior, Marion Cotillard graced the front row of the fashion house's haute couture show in Paris yesterday in a chic black shift dress and super-strappy sandals. But it's her bouffant bob we're in love with.
Get hair inspiration with our long bobs and short bobs galleries.
-
July 7, 2009
5. LOTD 070709 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock was perfectly dressed down for a long-haul flight at LAX airport yesterday in a pink Mac layered over a simple T-shirt and distressed pair of jeans. We're loving The Proposal star's suede flip-flops-cum boots, which added edge to the ensemble.
Find out more about the hilarious rom-com, The Proposal, here
July 7, 20091 of 5
