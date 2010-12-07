13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 7, 2010
1. LOTD 071210 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie looked like the ultimate snow queen in a white wrap gown by Versace complete with plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. The actress, who was attending The Tourist premiere in New York, chose a pair of white classic pumps by Salvatore Ferragamo to finish off the look. What we love is the killer combination of angelic white with Ange’s femme fatale curves.
December 7, 2010
2. LOTD 071210 Bonnie Wright
Harry Potter starlet Bonnie Wright was fashion-forward at a cocktail party celebrating the launch of the new Miu Miu flagship store on London’s Bond Street in a black dress with leafy detailing from the fashion house’s spring/summer collection and a pair of teal platform pumps. Quirky, cool and oh-so-pretty.
December 7, 2010
3. LOTD 071210 Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron worked a slick monochrome ensemble to the African Outreach Project event in New York. Teaming a figure-fitting Versace shift with a Stella McCartney bolero tuxedo jacket, the Oscar-winning actress had the ‘classic with a twist’ look down pat. And check out those accessories – the nude Versace spring 2011 sandals and the box clutch are uber-chic.
December 7, 2010
4. LOTD 071210
Amy Adams was a knockout at the premiere of The Fighter in LA in an ice-coloured J Mendel frock that cinched in her tiny waist. The russet-haired star, who gave birth to a baby girl in May, certainly knows how to work red accessories. Her red satin platform pumps perfectly match her bright lippy.
December 7, 2010
5. LOTD 071210
Liv Tyler looked fun and flirty at a charity event in New York in a yellow feathery skirt with embellished silver belt. Being the savvy fashionista that she is, Liv knows enough to keep the rest of her outfit basic and even went for a sleek straight hairstyle to keep the focus firmly on the party skirt.
