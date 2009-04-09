13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 9, 2009
1. Taylor Swift LOTD 07/04/09Country music sensation Taylor Swift was red hot in this cherry-coloured one-shoulder gown by Angel Sanchez. The blonde beauty, who accessorised the look with Neil Lane earrings, was thanked for introducing country music to younger audiences with a special Crystal Milestone gong.
-
April 9, 2009
2. Nicole Kidman LOTD 07/04/09Nicole Kidman injected a little Hollywood glamour to the Academy of Country Music Awards with a sleek and chic sequinned gown by her favourite designer, L'Wren Scott. The actress attended the event with hubby Keith Urban.
-
April 9, 2009
3. Miley Cyrus LOTD 07/04/09Miley Cyrus was ultra-sophisticated at the Academy of Country Music Awards in an embellished satin gown with side split by Monique Lhuillier. She finished off the look with strappy sandals and a soft side ponytail.
-
April 9, 2009
4. Thandie Newton LOTD 07/04/09Thandie was sensational as always in a black ruffled cocktail dress and Yves Saint Laurent sandals at the grand opening of the One & Only Cape Town resort.
-
April 9, 2009
5. Teri Hatcher LOTD 07/04/09Teri Hatcher chose an oyster-coloured draped cocktail dress for the Comedy for a Cure benefit in LA. Doesn't she just look gorgeous?
April 9, 2009
