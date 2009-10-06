13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 6, 2009
1. LOTD 061009 Kelly Brook
We've not seen Kelly Brook out and about for a while but the outfit she chose for the Pride of Britain was worth the wait! Kelly was resplendent in a black peplum dress embellished with tiny black beads. Accessorised with a gleaming silver cuff, strappy heels, rouge noir nails and a black clutch bag, this lady is top-to-toe red carpet glamour.
-
October 6, 2009
2. LOTD 061009 Dannii Minogue
Dannii Minogue went for the absolute wow factor in her floor-skimming leopard print dress at the Pride of Britain Awards. Dannii indulged her fondness for chunky cocktail rings with a rectangular design in black onyx and kept her bob hairstyle ever so sleek.
-
October 6, 2009
3. LOTD 061009 Ceryl Cole
Cheryl Cole went for the doll factor at the Pride of Britain Awards. CC teamed her one-shouldered fit-and-flare bustier dress with Christian Louboutin heels, black clutch, and another side-swept hairstyle.
-
October 6, 2009
4. LOTD 061009 Gwyneth
Gwneth Paltrow was looking sharp at Paris Fashion Week in casual front row style at the Stella McCartney S/S 2010 show. Gwyneth wore one of the designers key pieces - a bold-shouldered white blazer - which she teamed with stone-washed skinny jeans and sky-high pumps... Gwynnie was ready to take in some fashion!
-
October 6, 2009
5. LOTD 061009 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller made the most of the last of the summer sunshine in New York in her sweet white broderie anglaise dress. It wasn't all soft edges, though, as she toughened up her look with those fierce snakeskin gladiators that seem to be her current favourites.
