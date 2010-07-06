13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060710 Kylie Minogue
As she launched her new album, Aphrodite, in Ibiza, Kylie wowed the crowds in a floaty pleated white dress and sexy cutout heels, which suited the setting perfectly. It might even be one of our fave Kylie looks!
July 6, 2010
2. LOTS 060710 Jessica Alba
So summery, so feminine, so fabulous! We're in love with Jessica Alba's stunning look at the John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture 2010/2011 show in Paris.
July 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060710 Kate Moss
Kate Moss kept it simple but striking at Mario Testino's Kate Who? exhibition opening in London. The model teamed her Louboutin heels with a sexy, asymmetric LBD.
July 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060710 Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner took our breath away at the Greenbrier Casino gala opening in a heavenly raspberry-coloured one-shoulder dress by Alberta Ferretti, teamed with tumbling curls. Gorgeous.
July 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060710 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was on fine fashion form at the Kate Who? exhibition in a chic white shirt and high-waisted black shorts combo. The actress finished the look with a long necklace and stilettos.
