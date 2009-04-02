13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Victoria Beckham LOTD 06/01/09Posh stood by her man at a dinner with AC Milan football club in Dubai in a black dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a corset top and voluminous skirt, and a sparkly hair band by D&G. Her favourite Trib 2 YSL platform courts completed the polished look. David Beckham, who is on loan from his LA Galaxy team to the Italian club, yesterday confirmed that Victoria will not be joining him in the Italian fashion capital but will remain in the US with their three boys.
2. Kate Hudson LOTD 06/01/09Kate worked a very mini, sequinned Pucci dress to the David Letterman show in NYC, where she was promoting her latest film, Bride Wars, co-starring Anne Hathaway. The actress wore her long locks wavy and swept to the side to show off her gorgeous emerald drop earrings.
3. Anne Hathaway LOTD 06/01/09We love Anne's chic black suit and gold peep-toe heels, worn to the New York premiere of Bride Wars. Our one qualm is the stiff hair piece she's sporting — her razor-sharp bob would have looked a whole cooler.
4. Katie Holmes LOTD 06/01/09As the new face of Miu Miu's ad campaign, it was only a matter of time before Katie Holmes started showcasing pieces from the spring/summer line. First up are this gorgeous pair of burgundy lizard skin heels. Teamed with black skinnies, and over-sized cardi and a cosy scarf, the All My Sons actress nails the smart-casual combo to perfection.
5. Penelope Cruz LOTD 06/01/09Penelope Cruz was honoured for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards, where she sported a gorgeous one-shoulder feathered dress and leg-lengthening nude courts. Mui bonita!
