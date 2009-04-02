Posh stood by her man at a dinner with AC Milan football club in Dubai in a black dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a corset top and voluminous skirt, and a sparkly hair band by D&G. Her favourite Trib 2 YSL platform courts completed the polished look. David Beckham, who is on loan from his LA Galaxy team to the Italian club, yesterday confirmed that Victoria will not be joining him in the Italian fashion capital but will remain in the US with their three boys.