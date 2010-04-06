13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 6, 2010
1. LOTD 060410 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo embraced the springtime in bright white silk skirt and top combo. We love her statement necklace and that nude Alexa Mulberry clutch bag is just to-die-for!
-
April 6, 2010
2. LOTD 060410 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon joined the Obamas at the Annual Easter Egg roll at the White House. Reese went for a ladylike look in this cap-sleeved little white dress matched with peep-toes and shades.
-
April 6, 2010
3. LOTD 060410 Whitney Port
Whitney Port worked the sports luxe look out and about in New York teaming her floral spring skirt with a grey marl sweatshirt and 80s-style shades. An outsized hobo bag was the perfect armcandy to carry a whole heap of shopping.
-
April 6, 2010
4. LOTD 060410 Katie Holmes
Katie Holmes worked a transseasonal look as she stepped out with daughter Suri in New York. Katie teamed her cut-off denim shorts with spotty silk vest top and three-quarter sleeve jacket but kept out the chill with a colourful print scarf and opaque tights.
-
April 6, 2010
5. LOTD 060410 Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere was working a masculine-inspired look as she stepped out in Los Angeles. Wearing wet-look leggings, white vest and tuxedo jacket, she topped the outfit with a trilby and a slick of pillarbox-red lipstick for a chic finish.
