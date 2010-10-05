Paying homage to Yves Saint Laurent at the SS11 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, Salma Hayek worked a stunning red and black YSL Resort 2011 strapless jumpsuit, dressed up with a cropped black tux jacket. Salma went for soft screen siren waves and a slick of red lippy to complete the look.

A popular jumpsuit with celebs, Brit actress Rebecca Hall wore it first, back in September at the premiere of her new movie The Town.