13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 5, 2010
1. LOTD 051010
Styling up the front row at the Chloé SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, Alexa Chung showed off her gorgeous new arm-candy - a light tan leather Aurore Chloé bag, teaming it with a deep midnight blue long-sleeved silk and lace Rosalind dress from Whistles AW10 Occasionwear. She showed off her killer pins in a pair of pinky nude pointy studded Valentino pumps.
-
October 5, 2010
2. LOTD 051010
Dita Von Teese never fails to wow in the dress department, and this stunning black lace wiggle dress from Dolce & Gabbana has just the right about of xxx-appeal, without going overboard. We love Dita's fab flair for accessories, as she teamed the dress with an oversized black rose hat and lace pumps. She kept the look suitably vampy with her trademark red pout and sizzling red nails.
-
October 5, 2010
3. LOTD 051010
Paying homage to Yves Saint Laurent at the SS11 showcase at Paris Fashion Week, Salma Hayek worked a stunning red and black YSL Resort 2011 strapless jumpsuit, dressed up with a cropped black tux jacket. Salma went for soft screen siren waves and a slick of red lippy to complete the look.
A popular jumpsuit with celebs, Brit actress Rebecca Hall wore it first, back in September at the premiere of her new movie The Town.
-
October 5, 2010
4. LOTD 051010
Nailing this season's hottest trend, Kylie Minogue kept it chic and simple with a grey tweed cape teamed with black knee high boots and skinny jeans. She kept an air of mystery about her as she swept into the Radio 2 studios in a pair of black Ray-Bans.
-
October 5, 2010
5. LOTD 051010
Out and about in Europe to promote her new fragrance, Halle Berry dropped into Warsaw in Poland, wearing a smouldering figure-hugging grey textured D&G strapless dress with a Nina Ricci black sweater and suede Louboutin stacked heels.
October 5, 20101 of 5
LOTD 051010
Styling up the front row at the Chloé SS11 show at Paris Fashion Week, Alexa Chung showed off her gorgeous new arm-candy - a light tan leather Aurore Chloé bag, teaming it with a deep midnight blue long-sleeved silk and lace Rosalind dress from Whistles AW10 Occasionwear. She showed off her killer pins in a pair of pinky nude pointy studded Valentino pumps.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018