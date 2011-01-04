13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 4, 2011
1. LOTY 040111 Blake
Blake Lively was totally glossy at the Spike TV Scream Awards in next season Lanvin. The muted hues were ultra-flattering against her sun-kissed skin, and the Gossip Girl played to her best asset with the slit silk skirt revealing her killer pins, as well as some rather lust-worthy jewelled sandals.
January 4, 2011
2. LOTY 040111 Leighton
Leighton Meester showed us that the future's bright when she sported next season's bold shades at the Country Strong premiere in LA. She kept it ultra-girlie matching her ruffled Dior by John Galliano mini and Lanvin sandals with bouncy ringlets and pink lips.
January 4, 2011
3. LOTY 040111 Michelle
Michelle Williams was playful with patterns at London Film Festival matching one of Erdem's lace tea dresses with ponyskin heels. Debuting a new platinum 'do, her look was modern Hitchcock heroine.
January 4, 2011
4. LOTY 040111 Kate
Next season is all about going a shade braver, and ever fashion-forward, Kate Bosworth styled a mint and cream design from Jil Sander's minimalist SS11 collection in runway-worthy fashion with the simplest of hairdos and bright pink lips.
January 4, 2011
5. LOTY 040111 Kristen
It doesn't get much more springy than Stella McCartney's bold graphic florals for next season, and Kristen Bell was the perfect model for this silk mini at the London premiere of Burlesque. Sleek side-parted locks and pretty purple heels were fuss-free but polished finishing touches.
