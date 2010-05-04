13 Mar 2018
May 4, 2010
1. LOTD 040510 Blake Lively
Wow. Why would you even consider a full-length gown with pins like those? Blake Lively went for the teensiest of aqua-coloured minidresses by Marchesa for her Met Ball appearance. The beruffled one-shoulder number looked fabulous against the Gossip Girl's golden tan. Blake cleverly kept hair and make-up minimal and added a pair of stand-out black and gold satin heels for a winning look.
May 4, 2010
2. LOTD 040510 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller was at her fashion-tastic best last night in this daring navy Emilio Pucci gown. The sensible navy colour was offset by the deep slashed V neckline and thigh-skimming length at the front which draped elegantly into a train at the back. Sienna added chunky ankle strap heels and plenty of glittering gems by Solange Azagury-Partridge to the look.
May 4, 2010
3. LOTD 040510 Sarah Jessica Parker
SJP was glowing in a peach-hued, pleated Halston Heritage dress. The shimmering strapless number brought the disco to the Met Ball and Sarah Jessica added a signature outsized corsage to her hairstyle for just a touch of Carrie Bradshaw. Her glittering bracelets and rings were all by Fred Leighton and date from the 1930s and 50s.
May 4, 2010
4. LOTD 040510 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba went for old fashioned glamour in her cappuccino-hued silk gown at the Met Ball. The off-the-shoulder floor-skimmer flowed into a puddle of silk behind the actress and she teamed it with vintage-style curls, twinkling box clutch and enormous diamonds. Jessica's dress is by Sophie Theallet for Gap and is due to be auctioned off for charity by silent auction. Go to gap.com for more details.
May 4, 2010
5. LOTD 040510 Emma Watson
Brit girl Emma Watson was doing her bit as Burberry ambassador in this slinky one-shouldered white gown. The thigh-high split showed a little daring from the Harry Potter starlet who added a wavy hairstyle for a youthful look. Emma added cocktail rings, and gold detail platforms for a glamorous finish.
