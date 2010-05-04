Jessica Alba went for old fashioned glamour in her cappuccino-hued silk gown at the Met Ball. The off-the-shoulder floor-skimmer flowed into a puddle of silk behind the actress and she teamed it with vintage-style curls, twinkling box clutch and enormous diamonds. Jessica's dress is by Sophie Theallet for Gap and is due to be auctioned off for charity by silent auction. Go to gap.com for more details.

SEE MORE JESSICA ALBA STYLE