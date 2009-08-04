13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 4, 2009
1. LOTD 040809 Sienna Miller
The fashion-forward Sienna Miller was one of the first celebrities to premiere a look from Derek Lam's divine autumn/winter catwalk collection. Spotted outside The Today Show in NYC, where she was promotiong GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the actress shone in a sequin-encrusted top and draped black satin skirt designed by the fashion house's maestro. She completed the look with bronze-coloured platform sandals and round sunglasses.
August 4, 2009
2. LOTD 040809 Diane Kruger
The stunning Diane Kruger was the ultiamte femme fatale in this scarlet satin one-shoulder cocktail dress by Marchesa and sparkly black court shoes at the Sydney premiere of Inglourious Basterds. The main fashion lesson we have learned from our September cover girl is to avoid a style rut by not sticking to a single designer or label and to mix it up. With a healthy mix of Chanel, Balmain, Marchesa, this lady looks fabulous at every single red carpet event she graces.
August 4, 2009
3. LOTD 040809 Penelope Cruz
Oscar-nominated actress Penelope Cruz was striking in a bottle green gown by Hervé Leroux gown at the Broken Embraces premiere in Berlin. The one-shoulder neckline is still going strong on the red carpet, but we reckon this simple yet stunning dress is the most beautiful we've seen in a long time.
August 4, 2009
4. LOTD 040809 Demi Moore
Demi Moore was flawless at the Spread premiere in LA in a draped asymmetrical periwinkle cocktail dress and on-tone floral peep-toe shoes. But it wasn't just the dress that got us - check out the gleaming tan, flowing raven hair and dazzling smile. Once again, we are speechless!
August 4, 2009
5. LOTD 040809 January Jones
January Jones looked darling in a cut-out navy satin frock at the premiere of season three of Mad Men. We're way digging her new wavy hairstyle!
