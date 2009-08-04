The fashion-forward Sienna Miller was one of the first celebrities to premiere a look from Derek Lam's divine autumn/winter catwalk collection. Spotted outside The Today Show in NYC, where she was promotiong GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra, the actress shone in a sequin-encrusted top and draped black satin skirt designed by the fashion house's maestro. She completed the look with bronze-coloured platform sandals and round sunglasses.

