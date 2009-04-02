13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 2, 2009
1. Duffy LOTD31/03/09Duffy was on trend in a jumpsuit at the MTV Australia Awards. The Welsh popster chose a slightly off-the-shoulder onesie exposing a little collarbone; the latest way to look sexy without appearing to have tried too hard. A pair of vertiginous peep toes and that trademark beehive made the look all her own
April 2, 2009
2. Emma Roberts LOTD 31/03/09Emma Roberts is a red carpet newbie but she struck a confident pose in her strapless D&G minidress and cute Jimmy Choo shoeboots. The actress was at the Nickelodeon Kid's Choice Awards in Los Angeles where she was on presenting duties and introduced a performance by the Pussycat Dolls.
April 2, 2009
3. Jennifer Lopez LOTD 31/03/09Jennifer Lopez wore shades of grey as she arrived at LAX following a stint in Japan. The singer layered a shrunken grey leather jacket over a wispy chiffon dress all teamed with knee-high grey boots. The obligatory post-flight shades were very much in place!
April 2, 2009
4. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 31/03/09California girl Jennifer Aniston has been busy shooting her latest film, Baster, in New York. The Friends star kept out the cold in a button down coat, jeans and casual suede boots as she left the set after a day of filming and headed home.
April 2, 2009
5. Erin Wasson LOTD 31/03/09Model and designer Erin Wasson donned this simple but gob-smackingly sexy outfit at a launch party in LA. While the rest of us need to be careful when combining over-the-knee boots with anything that could be remotely construed as tarty, the model wore no jewellery and barely a touch of make-up to ensure she's on the right side of fashionable.
