British starlet Emily Blunt was lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmys in a one-shouldered embellished gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The sultry red-head, who hit the red carpet with her husband Jonathan Krasinski, who stars in the US version of The Office, mirrored the oversized crystals on her dress in a hair piece that was neatly fastened to the side of her chic up-do.

