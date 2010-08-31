13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 31, 2010
Claire Danes was breathtaking at the Emmy Awards in a shimmery blush-coloured gown by red carpet master Giorgio Armani. The movie beauty, who picked up the Best Actress in a Miniseries gong for Temple Grandin, completed the look with a perfectly tousled mane of hair.
August 31, 2010
January Jones certainly knows how to up the drama on and off screen. The Mad Men actress chose a show-stopping corseted gown, complete with sweeping train, in cerulean blue for the Emmy Awards, where her TV show scooped the coveted Best Drama Series statue.
August 31, 2010
British starlet Emily Blunt was lovely in lavender at the 2010 Emmys in a one-shouldered embellished gown by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The sultry red-head, who hit the red carpet with her husband Jonathan Krasinski, who stars in the US version of The Office, mirrored the oversized crystals on her dress in a hair piece that was neatly fastened to the side of her chic up-do.
August 31, 2010
Glee’s Lea Michelle wowed the crowd with her Spanish-style Emmy gown, designed by Oscar de la Renta. The singer and actress, who plays Rachel on the hit TV series, left her locks long and loose to downplay the seriousness of the dress but added a seriously sparkling bib necklace and matching bracelet for extra WOW factor.
August 31, 2010
Actress Rose Byrne is well-known in Hollywood for her acting chops but we reckon she’s got just as much style savvy. For the Emmy Awards, the Aussie star opted for a cut-out column gown by Gucci with notice-me gold belt and shoulder straps. Doesn’t she look just like a modern-day Cleopatra?
