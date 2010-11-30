Proof that the Lanvin for H&M collection looks every bit as good as Alber Elbaz’s mainline? Look no further than Natalie Portman’s asymmetrical number with voluminous bow at the shoulder. A slick of pink lipstick, a snappy clutch (hers is by Christian Dior) and a chic chignon are all this LBD needs to look a million bucks.

