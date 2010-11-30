13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 30, 2010
1. LOTD 301110
Proof that the Lanvin for H&M collection looks every bit as good as Alber Elbaz’s mainline? Look no further than Natalie Portman’s asymmetrical number with voluminous bow at the shoulder. A slick of pink lipstick, a snappy clutch (hers is by Christian Dior) and a chic chignon are all this LBD needs to look a million bucks.
November 30, 2010
2. LOTD 301110
Mila Kunis, who plays the rival ballerina to Natalie Portman, looked simply stunning in a navy satin corset dress cinched at the waist with a wide belt for the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York.
November 30, 2010
3. LOTD 301110
We love nothing more than a girly girl working menswear. Check out Leighton Meester in this grey peg-legged suit and loose tie. The Gossip Girl actress softened the look with a pair of satin pumps and a green clutch back. Blair Waldorf wouldn’t be caught dead in this look but Leighton pulls it off with aplomb.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: GET LEIGHTON MEESTER'S STYLE TIPS!
November 30, 2010
4. LOTD 301110
Anne Hathaway has been seen in an array of floral prints lately, but this Dolce & Gabbana shift has got to be our favourite. We love the autumnal colours against her porcelain skin and rich brown locks. The Love and Other Drugs actress teamed her strapless number with a pair of Brian Atwood courts.
November 30, 2010
5. LOTD 301110
Winona Ryder made a stunning return to the red carpet in a black lace prom dress with voluminous circle skirt at the Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York. A pair of pointy courts were the perfect ladylike accompaniment to the look. How on trend!
LOTD 301110
