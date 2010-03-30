13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 30, 2010
1. LOTD 300310 Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton simply wowed on the red carpet for her film The Clash of the Titans in Leicester Square last night. Showing off her fabulous figure in a bodycon dress by Gucci, Gemma teamed her LBD with a pair of ferocious black platforms.
March 30, 2010
2. LOTD 300310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston went for gold in this shimmering one-shouldered dress at the Berlin premiere of the Bounty Hunter. She teamed her glimmering Valentino Couture frock with matching gold sandals and wore her blond locks loose.
March 30, 2010
3. LOTD 300310 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole cheered up the gloomy weather with her cherry-red skinny jeans. CC teamed her skinnies with sparkling Christian Louboutin heels and a black vest top with tassel print. She carried Christian Dior's Lady Dior bag.
March 30, 2010
4. LOTD 300310 Jaime Winstone
Jamie Winstone wowed in this midnight-blue gown by Philosophy di Alberta Ferretti. Jamie punked things up with her peroxide blonde locks and wore a pendant and matching deep-blue cocktail ring to accessorize.
March 30, 2010
5. LOTD 300310 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr went for a thigh-high minidress in this silk, emerald-green cocktail dress with decorative neckline. The Victoria's Secret model teamed her frock with nude heels, cocktail ring and on-trend scraped-back bun.
