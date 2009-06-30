13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 30, 2009
1. LOTD 300609 Marion Cotillard
Marion Cotillard is a true parisienne, particularly when it comes to her fashion choices. But she flew the flag for British fashion last night at the premiere of her latest flm, Public Enemies in which she stars alongside that other famous Paris resident, Johnny Depp. Viv's elegantly draped bustier dress gave Marion curves we didn't know she had. Teamed with a pair of black platforms, outsized Stella McCartney clutch and a sleek hair 'do this is a perfectly chic look.
June 30, 2009
2. LOTD 300609 Amber Le Bon
Model of the moment, Amber Le Bon struck a pose on the red carpet at the Public Enemies premiere in this delight of a dress by D&G which she teamed with a pair of butterfly shoes, also from D&G's pre fall collection. We love the puffed sleeves and coordinating ribbon around the waist; the model pose shows the look off to perfection.
June 30, 2009
3. LOTD 300609 Keira Knightley
Keira Knightley embraced the maxi-dress look at a screening at London's Soho hotel last night. With her hair loose and flowing and a glimmering Van Cleef and Arpels necklace to complement her starry Erdem gown the look is terribly hippy deluxe.
June 30, 2009
4. LOTD 300609 Selena Gomez
Disney chick Selena Gomez was cute as a button in a chiffon-sleeved off-the-shoulder frock at a fundraiser in Holywood last night. The starlet seems to be loving her short new hairstyle which she wore blow-dried into a sleek long bob.
June 30, 2009
5. LOTD 300609 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba worked harem pants for the official BET pre-party in LA. Cinched with a satin ribbon belt and teamed with Alice band and shimmering necklace the look is laid-back and feminine.
