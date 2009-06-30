Marion Cotillard is a true parisienne, particularly when it comes to her fashion choices. But she flew the flag for British fashion last night at the premiere of her latest flm, Public Enemies in which she stars alongside that other famous Paris resident, Johnny Depp. Viv's elegantly draped bustier dress gave Marion curves we didn't know she had. Teamed with a pair of black platforms, outsized Stella McCartney clutch and a sleek hair 'do this is a perfectly chic look.

