Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger This year the designer piece hanging in every celebrity's closet was the Herve Leger bandage dress. From A-listers like Kate Winslet to C-listers like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Montag, everyone wanted the chance to show off their toned bodies in these Eighties-style minidresses. But the celebrity who pulled it off with most class and sophistication was undoubtedly Rachel Bilson, who topped off her champagne-hued number with a black tuxedo jacket and finished the look off with platform sandals and an on-trend feathered clutch.