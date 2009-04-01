13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 1, 2009
1. Rachel Bilson LOTD 30/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger This year the designer piece hanging in every celebrity's closet was the Herve Leger bandage dress. From A-listers like Kate Winslet to C-listers like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Montag, everyone wanted the chance to show off their toned bodies in these Eighties-style minidresses. But the celebrity who pulled it off with most class and sophistication was undoubtedly Rachel Bilson, who topped off her champagne-hued number with a black tuxedo jacket and finished the look off with platform sandals and an on-trend feathered clutch.
-
April 1, 2009
2. Cheryl Cole LOTD 30/12/08
Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger Cheryl won our heas year with hearts this year as the X-Factor judge with a heart and the best designer wardrobe. The fashion-savvy singer teams her Leger number with a leather bomber jacket and classic black peep-toes for a look that certainly got our vote!
-
April 1, 2009
3. Hayden Panettiere LOTD 30/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger The Heroes star sports an orange and brown version of the dress that perfectly shows off her golden skin tone. We like the knee-length version for a touch of class.
-
April 1, 2009
4. Rihanna LOTD 30/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger Singer Rihanna makes the look all her own by sporting a colour-block version of the dress in eye-popping raspberry, teamed with oversized hoops and a long necklace.
-
April 1, 2009
5. Rachel Weisz LOTD 30/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger Many stars who sported the bandage dress had the tendancy to look trashy, but not our Rachel. The actress chose a chic grey version of the dress with off-the shoulder capped sleeves and completed the look beautifully with pewter sandals and a matching clutch.
April 1, 20091 of 5
Rachel Bilson LOTD 30/12/08
Best Dressed 2008: Best Herve Leger This year the designer piece hanging in every celebrity's closet was the Herve Leger bandage dress. From A-listers like Kate Winslet to C-listers like Kim Kardashian and Heidi Montag, everyone wanted the chance to show off their toned bodies in these Eighties-style minidresses. But the celebrity who pulled it off with most class and sophistication was undoubtedly Rachel Bilson, who topped off her champagne-hued number with a black tuxedo jacket and finished the look off with platform sandals and an on-trend feathered clutch.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018