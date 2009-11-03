Gossip Girl Leighton Meester was darling in this corsage-topped belted dress by upcoming New York designer, Prabal Gurung. Leighton wore the dress shortened and cinched it in with a black patent belt which tied in nicely with those gorgeous Roger Vivier heels. In keeping with the blooming dress, Leighton went for a rosy, blush make-up look.

