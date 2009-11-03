13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 3, 2009
1. LOTD 031109 Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester was darling in this corsage-topped belted dress by upcoming New York designer, Prabal Gurung. Leighton wore the dress shortened and cinched it in with a black patent belt which tied in nicely with those gorgeous Roger Vivier heels. In keeping with the blooming dress, Leighton went for a rosy, blush make-up look.
-
November 3, 2009
2. LOTD 031109 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger worked an utterly lust-worthy one-shouldered jumpsuit at a dinner in Beverly Hills last night. Dressing up the look with a scarf belt, silver box clutch and strappy heels, Kruger got it right, yet again!
-
November 3, 2009
3. LOTD 031109 Whitney Port
Whitney Port worked the leather jacket look, throwing her battered biker number over a mini LBD which she wore with outsized clutch and leopard print shoeboots.The starlet joined Hayden Panettiere and Cat Deeley at the launch of Jimmy Choo for H&M in Hollywood last night.
-
November 3, 2009
4. LOTD 031109 Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams kept her cool in this on-trend casual outfit. She's working the magic ingredient for A/W wardrobe success... Add a leather jacket over just about anything this season and you'll score instant style points!
-
November 3, 2009
5. LOTD 031109 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley got all glammed up for the launch of Jimmy Choo for H&M in West Hollywood wearing an embellished LBD and a pair of fierce heels for a tough luxe look.
