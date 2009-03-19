13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 19, 2009
1. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 03/03/09Jennifer was simply beautiful at the Marley and Me premiere in London in a grey strapless column dress by Burberry accessorised with a long gold chain and strappy sandals. The actress, who is reportedly working with a new stylist, braved the chilly temperature long enough to wave to the crowds in Leicester Square but quickly threw on a chic black tuxedo jacket to keep her warm.
March 19, 2009
2. Freida Pinto LOTD 03/03/09The beautiful Freida Pinto put her best foot forward at the Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week in an ivory satin minidress with ruffled detailing on the shoulder and an embellished belt. The Slumdog Millionaire actress completed the look with black platform sandals.
March 19, 2009
3. Naomi Watts LOTD 03/03/09We at InStyle can't resist a sleek tuxedo and fell in love with Naomi Watts' nonchalant version, complete with a relaxed tie blouse and very cool silver sandals. The mum-of-two was attending a Dolce & Gabbana party at Milan Fashion Week.
March 19, 2009
4. Charlize Theron LOTD 03/03/09Lamé is still going strong and Charlize shows us how to work the metallic fabric with her bronze dress with gathered neckline at the Paris premiere of The Burning Plain. The actress' secret? Don't over-accessorise — simple black accessories are enough to set off this eye-catching look.
March 19, 2009
5. Diane Kruger LOTD 03/03/09Diane Kruger never gets it wrong, even when opting for a daring outfit choice, like this yellow draped Valentino gown. The actress looked like a Russian princess at the Cesars Awards in Paris thanks to the jewel-encrusted neckline of the dress.
