13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 30, 2009
1. Jennifer Connelly LOTD 03/02/09Jennifer was typically trendy at the LA premiere of He's Just Not That Into You in a sculpted, sparkly emerald green minidress and super-fierce studded gladiator sandals by Balmain. SWOON!
March 30, 2009
2. Ginnifer Goodwin LOTD 03/02/09Ginnifer glammed up to the nines for the He's Just Not That Into You premiere in this summery orange minidress accessorised to perfection with a statement necklace, strappy sandals and a matching tan clutch.
March 30, 2009
3. Drew Barrymore LOTD 03/02/09Drew was ladylike in a black Lanvin frock with oversized oyster bow. Both she and her She's Just Not That Into You co-star Jennifer Aniston sported ultra-chic ponytails.
March 30, 2009
4. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 03/02/09Scarlett went for full-on drama at the He's Just Not That Into You in a floor-length floral gown with ruched bodice and freshly-dyed raven hair.
March 30, 2009
5. Kate Winslet LOTD 03/02/09Kate was elegant as ever at the Oscars Nominees Luncheon in LA in a black shift jazzed up with a delicate gold chain.
