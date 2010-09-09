13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 9, 2010
We adore the 50s-style frock Eva Mendes showed off at the New York premiere of The Other Guys. She opted for natural make-up and a slick updo to complete the vintage vibes.
Lea Michele was summer party perfection in an on-trend bandeau maxi at the Fox TCA event. Loose curls made for a pretty yet care-free hair look.
Jessica Biel went a little maverick for The A-Team Berlin premiere and opted for sleek a Philip Lim Resort suit in a fresh lemon hue. She completed the look with some cute toe-capped Giuseppe Zanotti pumps and a Breton top by Vince.
Leona Lewis showed us all how to work a ladylike blouse at a film screening in London, teaming her polka-dot number with a figure-flattering bodycon skirt and Miss Selfridge varsity-style heels.
Heidi Klum topped off her monochrome look with a cool weaved trilby as she touched down at JFK with her kids. Her heeled biker boots may not have been the most pragmatic choice, but they certainly looked chic!
