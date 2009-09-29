13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 29, 2009
1. LOTD 290909 Rachel Bilson
Rachel Bilson was rocking a fashion-forward look at Milan Fashion Week in this midnight-blue Salvatore Ferragamo dress which she wore with transparent sleeves, a knuckle-duster of a cocktail ring and chunky ankle boots.
September 29, 2009
2. LOTD 290909 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese was a lady in red in this tiered one-shouldered Moschino dress. The burlesque beauty donned a pair of ruby-coloured shoes with a velvet bow detail and finished off the look with red lips and nails.
September 29, 2009
3. LOTD 290909 Whitney Port
Whitney Port donned this mix and match dress for a TV appearance, combining polka-dots and lace. High-heeled black sandals and long, luxe waves complete the look.
September 29, 2009
4. LOTD 290909 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore went for a Marilyn-inspired look in this strapless knee-length frock with outsized bow at the waist. Bleach-blonde hair, a slick of red lipstick and tall satin platform shoes were all the accessories she needed for a total screen siren look.
September 29, 2009
5. LOTD 290909 Linda Evangelista
Linda Evangelista was back on the scene for Milan Fashion Week and appeared in drop-dead-gorgeous style. Donning a slinky black maxidress with vintage waves in her hair and a fur shrug she was the glamorous supermodel from top-to-toe.
