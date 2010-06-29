13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 29, 2010
1. LOTD 290610 Ashley Greene
So ladylike, so feminine, so fabulous! Ashley Greene oozed grown-up glamour as she arrived the Madrid premiere of Twilight: Eclipse in a full-skirted lace dress from Donna Karan Resort 2011 with a nipped-in waist, teamed with stunning maroon heels.
June 29, 2010
2. LOTD 290610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart showed off her new red locks as she stepped out for a screening of Twilight: Eclipse hosted by The Cinema Society and Piaget in New York. The actress looked fantastic in a ruffle-detail long-sleeved minidress from RM by Roland Mouret's autumn 2010 collection, which she teamed with Louboutin pumps.
June 29, 2010
3. LOTD 290610 Katy Perry
Katy Perry was the guest judge at the Dublin auditions of The X Factor 2010, and turned up the style tempo in a glamorous grey Jenny Packham minidress and magenta velvet heels.
June 29, 2010
4. LOTD 290610 Cheryl Cole
Jump to it! Cheryl Cole showed us mere mortals how to work this season's hot style, the cropped jumpsuit, at the Dublin auditions of The X Factor 2010. She accessorised the look with a wide belt and studded shoe boots.
June 29, 2010
5. LOTD 290610 Eva Mendes
Check it out! Eva Mendes looked like a true screen siren in her lilac checked frock with a sweetheart neckline, white-framed sunnies and glamorous updo. Love this look.
