December 29, 2009
1. lotd 291209 Kate Bosworth
It’s not just celebrity red carpet dressing we like to lust over here at InStyle towers, no, downtime dressing is just as important. I mean how else would we know what to wear while out shopping, lunching and chilling? Join us as we take a look at our favourite downtime dressers from 2009…
Kate Bosworth is eternally effortless. Seen here working a 3.1 Phillip Lim jumpsuit, kitten heels (so next season!) and an au natural complexion with sleek back hair – it’s no wonder her model BF looks as pleased as punch!
-
December 29, 2009
2. lotd 291209 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger may be a red carpet Queen but she also knows how to dress up while dressing down. Seen here with boyfriend Joshua Jackson, Diane combines an easy white smock frock with beanie, scarf and blazer – all seductively pulled together with bondage-style booties. Clever styling Diane!
-
December 29, 2009
3. lotd 291209 Jennifer Lopez
We love Jennifer Lopez’s modern take on old school Hollywood glamour - this downtime look is pure Jackie O with cute updates. The classic trench with collar detailing, top-knot hair, chunky diamond studs and simple courts are perfect wardrobe staples for all the classy ladies in the house.
-
December 29, 2009
4. lotd 291209 Rachel bilson
Rachel Bilson embodies Californian cool, when she’s not teeming boyfriend jeans with chunky heels or pretty blouses with tiered skirts she can be seen working an endless array of hot boots and bags.
-
December 29, 2009
5. lotd 291209 Rosie Huntingdon-Whitley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley perfects downtime dressing with a skinny jean and easy tee combo topped with a tailored jacket and shoulder-duster earrings. Gorgeous!
