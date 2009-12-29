It’s not just celebrity red carpet dressing we like to lust over here at InStyle towers, no, downtime dressing is just as important. I mean how else would we know what to wear while out shopping, lunching and chilling? Join us as we take a look at our favourite downtime dressers from 2009…

Kate Bosworth is eternally effortless. Seen here working a 3.1 Phillip Lim jumpsuit, kitten heels (so next season!) and an au natural complexion with sleek back hair – it’s no wonder her model BF looks as pleased as punch!