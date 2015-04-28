13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2015
1. Carey Mulligan Works A Classically Glamorous Look
Channeling a classically glamorous look, Carey Mulligan walked the red carpet at the Far From The Madding Crowd premiere in a loose-fit navy dress with her hair in an elegant updo.
-
April 28, 2015
2. Elizabeth Olsen Proves Monochrome Is Anything But Boring
Elizabeth Olsen proved classic monochrome is anything but boring at her appearance on The Daily Show With Jon Stewart in a pair of leather trousers and an oversized high-neck jumper. The demure actress is fast becoming a timeless style icon, favouring classic ensembles and silhouttes over trend pieces. Watch this space...
-
April 28, 2015
3. Rachel Weisz Returns To The Red Carpet In One Seriously Statement Look
For her first appearance on the red carpet in over a year, Rachel Weisz made herself known at Variety's 2nd Annual Power Of Women Luncheon, where she was honoured alongside Lena Dunham, Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg. Eschewing the option of a dress, she chose to make a sartorial statement in an androgynous polka dot suit with a bold necktie and heels. Completing the look, the beautiful actress matched her nails and her lips in a colour pop red contrasting her dark hair which she wore in a classic updo.
-
April 28, 2015
4. Sienna Miller Makes The Jumpsuit Cool Again
We have a love/dislike relationship with the jumpsuit. Like the maxi dress, some styles fall a little short of the mark, but Sienna Miller styled up her pyjama-style onepiece at the American Buffalo press night, where she was supporting fiance Tom Sturridge, with chunky platform heels and a colour pop bag. Concealing a black eye she received from walking into a prop earlier in the week, she wore her short bob with a sweeping fringe and simple make-up save for a bold red lip.
-
April 28, 2015
5. Dakota Fanning Knows How To Dress Up An LBD
The LBD will never go out of fashion, it's all a matter of dressing up the classic style - and Dakota Fanning knows how, covering her simple scoop neckline with a seriously statement necklace at the Every Secret Thing premiere. Whether it's with jewellery, shoes or a clutch, an LBD can last you for years - most usefully, all through the sartorially challenging wedding season.
