For her first appearance on the red carpet in over a year, Rachel Weisz made herself known at Variety's 2nd Annual Power Of Women Luncheon, where she was honoured alongside Lena Dunham, Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and Whoopi Goldberg. Eschewing the option of a dress, she chose to make a sartorial statement in an androgynous polka dot suit with a bold necktie and heels. Completing the look, the beautiful actress matched her nails and her lips in a colour pop red contrasting her dark hair which she wore in a classic updo.