13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280910
Sienna looked like she had just stepped off the Chloe runway in tone-on-tone camel as she hit the town with boyfriend Jude Law. She topped off her silky blouse and suede shorts (both Topshop) with a fake fur swing coat and added luxe accessories like caramel-coloured bow courts by Beatrix Ong and a chain strap handbag into the mix - YUM!
September 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280910
Rachel Bilson was cute as a button at the Roberto Cavalli fashion show at Milan Fashion Week in a splashy printed dress teamed with a black blazer and fabulous zippered frame bag. It’s the perfect day-to-night ensemble!
September 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280910
Blake Lively looked glitz-tastic in this body-con minidress by Elie Saab. The Gossip Girl pulled her hair back into a simple ponytail to show off the sexy shoulder cut-outs on the dress.
September 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280910
Gemma Arterton channelled New York chic for the premiere of her film, Tamara Drewe, in the Big Apple in a sleek strapless gown. With a dress this classic, the actress could afford a splashy clutch, although we would have added a statement necklace, too.
September 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280910
A night at the opera calls for a drop-dead dress and they don’t come lovelier than Kerry Washington’s draped lavender creation, worn to the opening of the Metropolitan Opera season in New York.
