13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 28, 2009
1. lotd 280709 Lily Allen
A svelte-looking Lily Allen debuted her jewellery line at Claridge's yesterday in sleek black tailoring. The heart-shaped bustier was the perfect showcase for her shiny pendant necklaces and her blue suede shoes added that perfect pop of colour.
-
July 28, 2009
2. lotd 280709 Sienna Miller
We can't decide whether we admire Sienna's get-up or think it's totally OTT. For the GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra premiere in Tokyo, the actress showed off her sparkly side in a shimmering Gucci suit over an equally shiny shirt and teamed the look with open-toe platform sandals. Fashion fabulous or sparkle overload? You decide.
-
July 28, 2009
3. lotd 280709 Rihanna
We caught Rihanna under her umbrella (geddit?) in a micro-mini denim tube dress topped off with a peacock-coloured hat (to hide that towering new quiff?) and matching court shoes in rainy NYC.
-
July 28, 2009
4. lotd 280709 diane kruger
Diane Kruger nipped out for a spot of shopping in Berlin in a yellow jersey vest and navy tulip skirt. Once again, it's all in the accessories - her quilted Chanel bag, spiky necklace and lattice gold flats add an air of chic to the ensemble.
-
July 28, 2009
5. lotd 280709 amy adams
Amy Adams was perfectly posed at the Julie and Julia premiere in LA in a white cocktail dress with asymmetrical shoulders. She completed the look with leg-lengthening nude suede courts and sparkling chandelier earrings by Tiffany & Co.
