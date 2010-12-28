LOOK OF THE YEAR: LBD vs LWD

The Little Black Dress has always been in style, but this year saw the emergence of its hot new rival, the Little White Dress. See who worked which look best in the ultimate fashion battle…

Being the fashion-savvy lady that she is, Kristen Stewart worked both looks to perfection, although we had to nominate this beautifully-ruffled number our favourite. Worn while promoting Twilight: Eclipse, the porcelain-skinned beauty took the opportunity to unveil a dramatic new beauty look: golden-red hair colour and feline smokey eyes. Part Gothic, part grungy and totally glam, this look is pure Kristen.