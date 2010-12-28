13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 28, 2010
1. LOTY - LBD vs LWD Kristen Stewart
LOOK OF THE YEAR: LBD vs LWD
The Little Black Dress has always been in style, but this year saw the emergence of its hot new rival, the Little White Dress. See who worked which look best in the ultimate fashion battle…
Being the fashion-savvy lady that she is, Kristen Stewart worked both looks to perfection, although we had to nominate this beautifully-ruffled number our favourite. Worn while promoting Twilight: Eclipse, the porcelain-skinned beauty took the opportunity to unveil a dramatic new beauty look: golden-red hair colour and feline smokey eyes. Part Gothic, part grungy and totally glam, this look is pure Kristen.
-
December 28, 2010
2. LOTY - LBD vs LWD Emma Watson
The world was waiting with baited breath to see what Harry Potter’s leading lady, Emma Watson, would wear to the premiere of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part One. Luckily she didn’t disappoint, turning up in this flirty lace and feathered LBD by Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer. We love that she accessorised it with minimal jewellery, a bright red poppy and a big wide smile.
-
December 28, 2010
3. LOTY - LBD vs LWD Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift’s strapless number epitomises the LWD: it’s fresh, fun and flirty. The country singer was sensational on the red carpet of the People’s Choice Awards in her teensy white lattice-work dress. Perfect red lips and her signature wavy hairstyle were all she needed to finish off the look.
-
December 28, 2010
4. Best Dressed of the Year | LBD | LWD | Marion Cotillard
Ms Cotillard was one of the few stars to work a short dress to the SAG Awards and boy did it pay off. The French actress stood out in her asymmetrical Elie Saab frock, decorated with hundreds of twinkling crystals and finishing in a flurry of feathers. The mixture of textures makes this a LWD with a difference.
-
December 28, 2010
5. Best Dressed of the Year | LBD | LWD | Sarah Jessica Parker
WOW, we’re still reeling over the beauty of this flouncy Marchesa minidress. From its layers of chiffon organza to the star that decorates SJP’s décolletage, this LBD is the stuff dreams are made of.
