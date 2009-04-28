13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 28, 2009
1. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 28/04/09
Sarah Jessica Parker went for body-con and spaghetti strapped as she attended the Wonderful World film premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York. She teamed her monochrome dress with layers of long silver chains and pink peep toes; fuchsia footwear seems to have become something of a signature for SJP of late, and it's a cute way to brighten up an outfit.
-
April 28, 2009
2. Charlize Theron LOTD 28/04/09
Charlize Theron jetted in from her appearance at Salma Hayek's wedding in Venice to attend The Film Society evening honouring Tom Hanks in New York. Wearing an up-to-the-neck and down-to-her-wrists black lace number the actress was suitably red carpet ready. Metallic accessories and a discreet diamond bracelet finished the look.
-
April 28, 2009
3. Nicole Richie LOTD 28/04/09
Nicole Richie dressed her growing baby bump in a crochet-knit tunic top which she teamed with black tights, platform shoes and oodles of jewellery from her own House of Harlow line.
-
April 28, 2009
4. Natalie Portman LOTD 28/04/09
Natalie Portman was sweet in this soft plum frock at a party in New York. The actress was on-trend with her with her jewellery; two wrist-loads of silver bangles ensured she got her look just right.
-
April 28, 2009
5. Jacqutta Wheeler LOTD 28/04/09
Jacquetta Wheeler went for an elegant black Michael Kors number for the designer's store opening in London last night. The model sported a brand new platinum hair 'do and teamed her frock with gorgeous gold shoes and a snake-skin clutch.
