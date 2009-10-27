13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 27, 2009
1. LOTD 271009 Whitney Port
We’re huge fans of Whitney Port here at Instyle.co.uk, and we just adore her in this 60s-style paisley-print minidress with pretty (sexy) ruched detailing by Marc Jacobs, which she wore to host an event at the Jet Nightclub in Las Vegas.
October 27, 2009
2. LOTD 271009 Charlize Theron
Proving that leather really is one of winter 09’s top trends, Charlize Theron stepped out at the Hollywood Film Awards looking stunning in a leather skirt and black bustier, adding a flash of colour with a gorgeous turquoise ring.
October 27, 2009
3. LOTD 271009 Lily Allen
We love Lily Allen in this beaded-all-over cream long-sleeved dress at the Q Awards. The singer looked elegant yet funky – and absolutely stunning. Love the side-swept fringe.
October 27, 2009
4. LOTD 271009 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale looked drop-dead gorgeous at the Hollywood Film Awards last night. The actress opted for a one-shouldered black dress with a ruched skirt, and funked up the ensemble with platform heels, a chunky cuff and matching drop earrings. She finished the look with a fab half-up, half-down hairdo.
October 27, 2009
5. LOTD 271009 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore was a picture of pastel perfection at the Hollywood Film Awards in a pretty coral dress with puff-sleeved shoulders and a trendy skinny waist belt. Monochrome satin heels made a quirky finish.
