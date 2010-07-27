13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 27, 2010
1. LOTD 270710 Jessica Biel
The A-Team may be all about the boys, but Jessica Biel made sure she had all eyes on her at the Madrid photocall in this stunning asymmetric dress teamed with Sergio Rossi shoes. Her loose waves added effortless summer vibes.
-
July 27, 2010
2. LOTD 270710 Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler opted in on the trend for digital-prints in this colourful Mulberry mini and some fierce cage heels.
-
July 27, 2010
3. LOTD 270710 January Jones
January Jones was out to celebrate the season four premiere of Mad Men and showed off her tiny frame in this simple yet stunning Atelier Versace mini, matched with some leg-lengthening nude heels.
-
July 27, 2010
4. LOTD 270710 Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie mastered airport chic when she touched down in Tokyo with her children. Her silk smock and aviators combo was simple but undeniably cool.
-
July 27, 2010
5. LOTD 270710 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes bought plenty of glam factor to Comic-Con in this blush floaty frock. Her simple updo and the pretty halter-neck showed off her petite frame, while her corsage heels were the perfect finishing touch.
July 27, 20101 of 5
LOTD 270710 Jessica Biel
The A-Team may be all about the boys, but Jessica Biel made sure she had all eyes on her at the Madrid photocall in this stunning asymmetric dress teamed with Sergio Rossi shoes. Her loose waves added effortless summer vibes.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018