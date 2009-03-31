13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 31, 2009
1. Katie Holmes LOTD 27/01/09Katie Holmes was a last-minute addition to the presenter line-up at the SAG Awards and thank goodness she managed to sneak in just in time, otherwise we would never had laid eyes on this stunning slate grey asymmetric dress by Jil Sander. The actress, who awarded Sean Penn the Best Actor gong for his role in Milk, paired the dress with a pair of leg-lengthening nude courts.
March 31, 2009
2. Freida Pinto LOTD 27/01/09As we well know, nude is the colour of the season and Slumdog's Freida Pinto showed us how it's done at the Producers Guild of America Awards in a draped blush number teamed with metallic accessories.
March 31, 2009
3. January Jones LOTD 27/01/09
Mad Men star January Jones showed off her svelte figure in a pink sequinned dress at the Producers Guild of America Awards.
March 31, 2009
4. Dita Von Teese LOTD 27/01/09Dita Von Teese was the guest of honour at the Dior Couture show in Paris, where she accessorised her dove grey belted dress with seriously strappy lace-up courts and a corsage in her hair. Tres belle!
March 31, 2009
5. Cameron Diaz LOTD 27/01/09In between all those stunning red carpet frocks, sometimes it's just nice to step into a pair of jeans as Cameron Diaz well knows. The actress looked chic and snug in NYC in a cosy jumper topped off by a leather jacket and drainpipe jeans.
