13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 27, 2010
1. LOTD 270410 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett you're spoiling us with these dresses! The starlet once most likely to be seen in a vintage-style frock has come over all fashion forward. At the Iron Man 2 premiere in LA Scar Jo went for a seriously sculptural one-shouldered mini with nude heels and waved updo. Top fashion points.
-
April 27, 2010
2. LOTD 270410 Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was perfect in plum at the Iron Man 2 premiere. The actress wore her origami-detail dress with strappy gold heels, a loose hairstyle and slick of bright pink lippy.
-
April 27, 2010
3. LOTD 270410 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was a shockingly gorgeous advertisement for the benefits of yoga as she graced the red carpet at the Iron Man 2 premiere in LA. The actress wore a micromini shorts suit by Giorgio Armani with black peep-toes and clutch. Love that she dared to bear and wore the jacket over, well, nothing…
-
April 27, 2010
4. LOTD 270410 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington went for the strapless look for the Mother and Child film premiere in New York last night. Kerry did what we've all been dying to do and shed the winter layers to bare a little skin and literally glowed. It's time to start buffing ladies…
-
April 27, 2010
5. LOTD 270410 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez was all white on the night in a fit-and-flare prom-style dress and matching cropped jacket le tout by Paule Ka. The songstress was in Paris promoting The Backup Plan and seems to have taken on a little Parisian chic in terms of her style. Loving those YSL Tributes!
April 27, 20101 of 5
LOTD 270410 Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett you're spoiling us with these dresses! The starlet once most likely to be seen in a vintage-style frock has come over all fashion forward. At the Iron Man 2 premiere in LA Scar Jo went for a seriously sculptural one-shouldered mini with nude heels and waved updo. Top fashion points.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018