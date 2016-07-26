13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 26, 2016
1. Gigi Hadid Proves You CAN Do White Trainers With A Suit
Gigi Hadid knows how to do a strong street-style look in this striped two-piece, with boxfresh white trainers
-
July 26, 2016
2. Pixie Lott Takes Sailor Style Inspo (In The Best Way Possible)
Keeping it clean in white, denim and navy, Pixie Lott adds a quirky twist to her low-key look with this cute striped hat
-
July 26, 2016
3. Rita Ora Is Hollywood Androgynous In Strapless Black
Freshly announced as the new host of America's Next Top Model, Rita Ora wore Yigal Azrouel for her latest NYC outing
-
July 26, 2016
4. Alicia Vikander's White Jumpsuit Is The Perfect Summer Outfit
Yes, it's a jumpsuit! Alicia Vikander wore a stunning white jumpsuit with black slider flats - and now we want the entire outfit
-
July 26, 2016
5. Lily Aldridge Does Model-Off-Duty In Classic Camo
Lily Aldridge does true model chic in ripped denim, a low-key black vest and classic camouflage
