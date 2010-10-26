13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 26, 2010
1. LOTD 261010
Our favourite Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester, was radiant in a frilly and sequined dove grey cocktail dress by red carpet master Elie Saab at the annual Hollywood Awards Gala. Leighton, who was honoured at the event for her role in the forthcoming Country Strong, finished off the look with matching suede platforms, a glittery box clutch and a perfectly-tonged up-do.
-
October 26, 2010
2. LOTD 261010
The flame-haired star was chic as could be in Lanvin's teal asymmetric dress at the premiere of her latest flick, The Kids Are Alright, at the London Film Festival. We love the juxtaposition of the dressy gown, Bulgari jewels and the utilitarian belt. The coral-coloured lippy adds the perfect flash of colour.
SEE ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE LONDON FILM FESTIVAL
-
October 26, 2010
3. LOTD 261010
Eva Mendes is the poster girl for the fit-and-flare dress, alongside fellow actress Scarlett Johansson. Just check out her fabulous figure in this strapless corseted number at a bash in LA. We're pleased to see the fashionista eschewed black courts - chic but too safe for this look - in favour of a bronze pair. Just perfect with her caramel-toned skin.
-
October 26, 2010
4. LOTD 261010
Thandie shows us exactly how leopard should be worn - with minimal accoutrements save a flash of bright colour peeping out from underneath. Just more proof that leopard is THE print of the season.
-
October 26, 2010
5. LOTD 261010
Just weeks after giving birth to baby number two, Isla Fisher was hot to trot at the London premiere of her latest film, Burke and Hare, in a ruby-hued cocktail dress and black velvet bolero. The actress gets two thumbs up from us.
October 26, 20101 of 5
LOTD 261010
Our favourite Gossip Girl, Leighton Meester, was radiant in a frilly and sequined dove grey cocktail dress by red carpet master Elie Saab at the annual Hollywood Awards Gala. Leighton, who was honoured at the event for her role in the forthcoming Country Strong, finished off the look with matching suede platforms, a glittery box clutch and a perfectly-tonged up-do.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018