Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had us wishing for some sunshine after we spotted her strolling around LA
Tuesday 26 March 2013
March 26, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley carrying Saint Laurent bag in LA
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley had us wishing for some sunshine after we spotted her strolling around LA. Looking her usual stunning self, the British model turned heads in paisley palazzo trousers by Isabel Marant teamed with a crisp white blouse, Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane duffle bag, tan Brian Atwood heels and oversized Prada sunnies. Do try this look at home!
March 26, 2013
2. Olivia Palermo in Stuart Weitzman boots out in New York
Confirming her place as the most stylish celebrity dog walker, Olivia Palermo was back pounding the pavements in style as she enjoyed a stroll with her pet pooch Mr Butler. For most of us, jeans and Converse would be our dog walking attire, but not for our favourite New York fashionista. Working her trusty Stuart Weitzman over-the-knee boots with khaki jeans, a burgundy fedora hat, sunglasses and pea coat, Olivia did dog-walking chic to perfection.
March 26, 2013
3. Natalia Vodianova in Christian Dior in Monaco
Christian Dior’s iridescent floral skirt is having a moment right now with everyone from Rosamund Pike and Leelee Sobieski sporting the stunning design on the red carpet. The latest to confirm that this is THE must-have item of the season is supermodel Natalia Vodianova who worked the head-to-toe catwalk look in Monaco, teaming her skirt with a black cashmere top, Dior Fine jewellery and black heels all from the Spring 2013 collection.
March 26, 2013
4. Jessica Alba in TOMS shoes out in LA
Taking a hiatus from her red carpet duties, Jessica Alba hit the outdoor park with her children in LA. Donning a laid back look of oversized white shirt and on-trend rolled up ripped jeans, the actress was back delivering a lesson in down-time style. Floral TOMS shoes and tortoiseshell sunglasses added a feminine quality to her tomboy style.
March 26, 2013
5. Gwen Stefani carrying a Chanel bag in LA
Always a treat to see, Gwen Stefani was back rocking her inimitable style once more as she enjoyed a family day out in LA. Looking the epitome of cool, the No Doubt singer added a dressed up edge to her chequered trousers, printed vest top and black boots with a chic black blazer, oversized Chanel handbag and signature red lips.
