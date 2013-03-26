Tuesday 26 March 2013

Christian Dior’s iridescent floral skirt is having a moment right now with everyone from Rosamund Pike and Leelee Sobieski sporting the stunning design on the red carpet. The latest to confirm that this is THE must-have item of the season is supermodel Natalia Vodianova who worked the head-to-toe catwalk look in Monaco, teaming her skirt with a black cashmere top, Dior Fine jewellery and black heels all from the Spring 2013 collection.