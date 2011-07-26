13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 26, 2011
1. Miranda Kerr
We love how new mum Miranda Kerr has modernised her ladylike chic look. By belting the vintage-style floral midi dress with a knot at the waist and swinging Miu Miu’s desirable shoulder bag at her hips, the Victoria’s Secret model does daytime elegance with ease.
July 26, 2011
2. Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba certainly won’t let her burgeoning baby bump stop her from rocking a pair of killer platforms! Spotted en route to her baby shower, the Fantastic Four star went all out with her accessories adding the Brian Atwood block heels and both a Coach and Christian Dior handbag to a cute combo of leggings and a polka dot top.
July 26, 2011
3. Olivia Wilde
While stylistas including Sienna Miller, Blake Lively and Diane Kruger have been loving Dolce & Gabbana’s white lace dresses, screen siren Olivia Wilde tried out the more vampy version for the premiere of Cowboys & Aliens in a floor-length black number by the designer duo. Smokey eyes and a sleek ponytail completed the look to perfection.
July 26, 2011
4. Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron worked the sheer trend at the Comic Con bash pairing a revealing black shirt with white skinny jeans. Teaming the monochrome look with grey suede peep-toes, the blonde beauty completed the look with smokey eyes and black nails.
July 26, 2011
5. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum wowed the morning crowds in an uber bold leopard print dress by Dolce & Gabbana for an appearance on the US chat show, Good Morning America. Tousled tresses and a studded belt added a certain edge to the feline print while T-bar stilettos added even more length to the leggy model’s tanned pins.
